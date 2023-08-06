Guardians and White Sox meet, winner takes 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox (44-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-57, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -140, White Sox +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 54-57 record overall and a 29-25 record at home. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.87.

Chicago has a 21-39 record in road games and a 44-68 record overall. The White Sox have gone 29-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The White Sox are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 65 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 5-for-26 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 61 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

