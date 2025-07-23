Guardians' bats stay hot with 6-3 win over Orioles

The Cleveland Guardians defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3, marking their fourth win in five games since the All-Star break
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio, top, jumps over a sliding Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo (16) after forcing Mayo out at second base and completing the throw to first base for the out on Jacob Stallings for a double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio, top, jumps over a sliding Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo (16) after forcing Mayo out at second base and completing the throw to first base for the out on Jacob Stallings for a double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martínez had three hits, José Ramírez homered and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games since the All-Star break.

Kyle Manzardo and Bryan Rocchio each drove in a pair of runs as the Guardians have won 10 of 12 after a 10-game losing streak to get back to .500 at 50-50.

Ramón Laureano went deep in the sixth inning for the Orioles, who have dropped four of five since the break.

Ramirez drove a 94.4 mile fastball near the top of the strike zone into the right-field seats off Baltimore's Brandon Young (0-5) in the first inning. Seven of Ramirez's 21 homers have come in the last 12 games.

Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo (2-0) did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, when Ramón Urías led off with a base hit down the left-field line. The left-hander allowed one run and two hits in five innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

Emmanuel Clase got the last three outs for his 22nd save.

Key moment

Rocchio's sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning brought home Nolan Jones and extended Cleveland's lead to 6-3. Rocchio is 6 for 17 with seven RBIs on the homestand.

Key stat

Cleveland has 21 homers in its last 12 games, tied with Oakland for the most in the majors since July 7. The Guardians have gone deep in 12 straight games, its longest run since it had a franchise-record, 20-game streak in 2021.

Up next

Orioles RHP Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.95 ERA) goes against Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.84 ERA) on Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Kyle Manzardo (9) after his home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday tosses his bat as he is walked in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Laureano (12) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor, left, walks out to talk with pitcher Joey Cantillo, right, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

