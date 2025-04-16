Guardians bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-0, 3.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-2, 8.16 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -136, Guardians +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians meet the Baltimore Orioles leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore is 2-4 in home games and 6-10 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Cleveland is 9-7 overall and 4-6 in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has four doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 12-for-31 with a double over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .333 batting average, and has a double, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI. Carlos Santana is 9-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.