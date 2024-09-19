Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Twins into game 4

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Guardians: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -113, Twins -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 2-1.

Cleveland is 88-65 overall and 47-28 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Minnesota has a 38-39 record in road games and an 80-72 record overall. The Twins are 33-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday's game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 35 home runs while slugging .514. Lane Thomas is 10-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 22 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .240 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .237 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.