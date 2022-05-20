Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Cleveland is 16-19 overall and 7-7 at home. The Guardians have gone 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit is 8-13 at home and 13-25 overall. The Tigers have a 5-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 6-for-15 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has four doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.