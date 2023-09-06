Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

The Cleveland Guardians will try to end their three-game skid when they play the Minnesota Twins
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Minnesota Twins (73-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-73, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -127, Guardians +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians look to break their three-game slide when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland has a 66-73 record overall and a 35-36 record in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 4.00.

Minnesota is 73-66 overall and 33-37 in road games. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .426.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 25 doubles and 15 home runs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 7-for-23 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Donovan Solano has 25 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-42 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man in hospital after kayak flips on Mad River in Springfield
2
Springfield police, fire called to unresponsive man in Mad River
3
The Story Tour: Men who experienced addiction tell how chains were...
4
Springfield man admits guilt in Haitian hate crimes
5
Bond raised for driver accused in fatal Northwestern school bus crash
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top