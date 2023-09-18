Guardians bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Royals

Cleveland Guardians (72-78, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-102, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (8-11, 5.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Royals -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 28-47 in home games and 48-102 overall. The Royals have gone 33-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 72-78 overall and 33-42 in road games. The Guardians have a 37-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday's game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .278 batting average, and has 27 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs, 36 walks and 90 RBI. Salvador Perez is 11-for-38 with 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 15-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (head), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: day-to-day (hip), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.