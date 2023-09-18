Guardians bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Royals

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Kansas City Royals
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (72-78, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-102, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (8-11, 5.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Royals -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 28-47 in home games and 48-102 overall. The Royals have gone 33-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 72-78 overall and 33-42 in road games. The Guardians have a 37-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday's game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .278 batting average, and has 27 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs, 36 walks and 90 RBI. Salvador Perez is 11-for-38 with 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 15-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (head), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: day-to-day (hip), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield takes center stage with aerospace events this week
2
New details on Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus
3
Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms opens new facility in Florence, Ky.
4
5-year-old girl run over in driveway, taken to hospital in Springfield
5
Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top