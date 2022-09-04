Guardians bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

Cleveland has a 33-29 record in home games and a 68-63 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Seattle is 40-30 on the road and 75-58 overall. The Mariners have gone 38-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 6-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 25 home runs while slugging .444. Ty France is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .206 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

