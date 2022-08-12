Guardians bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto is 60-50 overall and 34-21 in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 30-30 record in road games and a 59-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 15-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 23 home runs while slugging .504. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 21 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-34 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.