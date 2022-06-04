Guardians bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Baltimore has a 22-32 record overall and a 13-14 record in home games. The Orioles have a 15-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 12-16 on the road and 23-24 overall. The Guardians have a 21-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 9-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.