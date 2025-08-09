Guardians bring win streak into game against the White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (2-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (4-8, 4.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -140, White Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has gone 24-33 at home and 42-74 overall. The White Sox have a 19-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland is 31-28 in road games and 60-55 overall. The Guardians have gone 38-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Guardians are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .225 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 13 for 34 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 home runs while slugging .520. Kyle Manzardo is 11 for 30 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Miguel Vargas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dan Altavilla: 15-Day IL (lat), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.