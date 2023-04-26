Guardians call up Bibee for MLB debut

Bibee is the third starting pitcher to make his debut for the Guardians this season, following Logan Allen and Peyton Battenfield. Rookie Hunter Gaddis has also made four starts.

Injuries to Triston McKenzie (strained right teres major muscle) and Aaron Civale (strained left oblique) have forced the Guardians to turn to their top minor league prospects sooner than anticipated. McKenzie was injured in his final start of spring training and Civale went on the 15-day injured list after making two starts. Both could return in late May.