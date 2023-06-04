Guardians DFA struggling RHP Plesac to make room for McKenzie's return

McKenzie took the mound in Minnesota for his season debut, having been sidelined since the end of spring training with a muscle injury in his right shoulder.

The Guardians also optioned right-hander Michael Kelly to Triple-A Columbus to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for McKenzie, who was activated from the 60-day injured list. That meant the Guardians needed an opening on the organization's 40-man roster. Plesac, who was sent to Triple-A a month ago, was the odd man out. He had a 7.56 ERA in five starts for Columbus.