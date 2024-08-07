Guardians enter matchup with the Diamondbacks on losing streak

The Cleveland Guardians aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Arizona Diamondbacks (61-52, third in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-45, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (10-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -116, Guardians -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing three games in a row.

Cleveland has gone 35-18 in home games and 67-45 overall. The Guardians have hit 126 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Arizona is 61-52 overall and 30-27 on the road. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-38 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 28 home runs, 46 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .300 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 16-for-40 with a double, three triples and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .312 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

