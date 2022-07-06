dayton-daily-news logo
Guardians enter matchup with the Tigers on losing streak

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians head into the matchup with the Detroit Tigers as losers of three games in a row

Cleveland Guardians (40-39, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -179, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Detroit has a 33-47 record overall and a 21-24 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland is 40-39 overall and 20-22 in road games. The Guardians have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Tigers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 22 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs). Eric Haase is 7-for-20 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Wily Peralta: day-to-day (left hamstring), Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

