Guardians face the Royals leading series 1-0

Cleveland has a 9-8 record at home and a 20-24 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .386.

Kansas City has a 16-31 record overall and an 8-16 record on the road. The Royals have a 4-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 51 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 4-for-26 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .329 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has seven doubles, two triples and two home runs. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-42 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .224 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 2-8, .263 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.