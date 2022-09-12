dayton-daily-news logo
Guardians host the Angels in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series

Los Angeles Angels (61-79, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-65, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (5-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -136, Angels +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 73-65 record overall and a 33-30 record in home games. The Guardians are 62-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 30-39 record in road games and a 61-79 record overall. The Angels have a 41-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Angels are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 26 home runs while slugging .526. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 34 home runs while slugging .539. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Angels: David Fletcher: day-to-day (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

