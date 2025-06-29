Guardians host the Cardinals on 3-game home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (5-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the St. Louis Cardinals looking to stop their three-game home skid.

Cleveland is 40-41 overall and 20-19 in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

St. Louis has a 20-21 record on the road and a 46-38 record overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .312 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBIs. Steven Kwan is 13 for 41 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 10 for 42 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.