Guardians host the Nationals on 7-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-5, 6.12 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (3-1, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -222, Nationals +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a seven-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

Cleveland has an 18-6 record in home games and a 37-19 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Washington has gone 16-16 in road games and 26-29 overall. The Nationals are 19-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10-for-33 with seven doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 10 doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .233 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.