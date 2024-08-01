Guardians host the Orioles in first of 4-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -110, Orioles -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 65-42 record overall and a 33-15 record in home games. The Guardians have a 28-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore has gone 31-19 on the road and 65-44 overall. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 8-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander ranks second on the Orioles with 50 extra base hits (17 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Colton Cowser is 15-for-39 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.