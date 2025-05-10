Guardians host the Phillies on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 17.18 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, six strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -126, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cleveland is 23-15 overall and 12-5 at home. The Guardians rank seventh in the AL with 45 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Philadelphia has a 9-10 record in road games and a 22-16 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 13 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Daniel Schneemann is 10 for 29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 11 for 37 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.