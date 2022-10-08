dayton-daily-news logo
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Cleveland; Saturday, 12:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -114, Rays -106; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Cleveland has a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record at home. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

Tampa Bay has an 86-76 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games. The Rays are 64-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 33 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-21 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 2-8, .174 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

