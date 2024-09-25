Guardians host the Reds, try to extend home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Guardians: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -147, Reds +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Cleveland has a 91-67 record overall and a 49-28 record at home. The Guardians are sixth in the AL with 182 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati is 76-82 overall and 37-40 on the road. The Reds are 43-70 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs while hitting .275 for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 7-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 25 home runs while slugging .473. TJ Friedl is 11-for-33 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .248 batting average, 1.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Julian Aguiar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.