Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Royals scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9.

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.