Guardians host the Tigers in ALDS Game 5

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -122, Guardians +102; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers meet in Game 5 of the ALDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner advances to the ALCS.

Cleveland is 92-69 overall and 50-30 in home games. The Guardians have gone 68-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .385.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 118 RBI for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 7-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 24 home runs, 64 walks and 74 RBI while hitting .262 for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .218 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.