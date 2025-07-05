Guardians host the Tigers on 5-game home slide

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (8-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (5-6, 4.27 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -139, Guardians +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers looking to end a five-game home slide.

Cleveland has a 20-21 record at home and a 40-46 record overall. The Guardians have a 17-36 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Detroit has a 25-20 record on the road and a 55-34 record overall. The Tigers are 39-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 9 for 41 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .279 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 11 for 39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 1-9, .190 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: day-to-day (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.