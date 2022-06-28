Guardians host the Twins on 4-game home skid

Minnesota is 19-16 on the road and 42-33 overall. The Twins have a 17-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has 10 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 7-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.