Guardians' José Ramírez sidelined with bruised forearm after being hit by pitch

It is only the third time Ramírez has been out of the lineup and first since May 3 at Toronto.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Ramírez's status is day-to-day but he is hopeful he can return to the lineup on Saturday.

Ramírez is sixth in the majors with a .317 batting average and tied for sixth with 21 stolen bases. He is a finalist to start for the American League in the July 15 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

