Guardians' Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Karinchak is 0-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 14 games for the AL Central leaders. The four-year veteran hasn’t allowed a run in a career-best 13 2/3 innings and has struck out 28 since July 4, most among AL relievers.