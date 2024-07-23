Guardians look to end losing streak in matchup with the Tigers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Guardians: Xzavion Curry (0-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -139, Tigers +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers as losers of three games in a row.

Cleveland has a 31-14 record in home games and a 59-40 record overall. The Guardians have gone 26-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit is 50-51 overall and 26-27 on the road. The Tigers have hit 105 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 21 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 8-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 17 home runs while slugging .493. Matt Vierling is 14-for-43 with seven doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.