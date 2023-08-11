Guardians look to end road losing streak, take on the Rays

The Cleveland Guardians visit the Tampa Bay Rays looking to end a three-game road skid
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (56-60, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-48, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (5-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -203, Guardians +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Tampa Bay has a 38-21 record at home and a 69-48 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Cleveland has a 25-32 record on the road and a 56-60 record overall. The Guardians have a 32-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 56 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-37 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

