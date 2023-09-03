Guardians look to sweep 3-game series over the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (82-54, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (66-70, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -142, Guardians +120

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians face the Tampa Bay Rays looking to sweep their three-game series.

Cleveland has a 35-33 record at home and a 66-70 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 37-31 record on the road and an 82-54 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 71 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 9-for-28 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .263 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.