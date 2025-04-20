Guardians look to sweep series against the Pirates

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates play in the last game of a three-game series. The Guardians can sweep the series with a victory.

Pittsburgh is 8-14 overall and 6-6 at home. The Pirates have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 6-8 record in road games and an 11-9 record overall. The Guardians are ninth in the majors with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has five home runs, 13 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .234 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .269 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .198 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.