Guardians make moves, including trading OF Johnson for $1

Gonzalez hit a single up the middle off Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday night. Reyes hit .255 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games, struggling to help the offensively challenged team much at the plate. He was in a 4 for 36 (.111) slump since May 9 with two RBIs.

Cleveland also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before opening a three-game series at the Tigers.