X

Guardians manager Terry Francona ejected against White Sox in Chicago

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
57 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was ejected in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was ejected in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Francona was tossed by first base umpire Todd Tichenor for arguing after Steven Kwan was doubled off first. It was Francona's first ejection this season.

Kwan opened the game with a soft single. With one out and Kwan running, Chicago left fielder Zach Remillard made a diving catch on José Ramirez's liner.

Remillard's throw was relayed to first by second baseman Jake Burger for a close play and Tichenor called Kwan out as he tried to return.

Kwan stood on first as if he expected Francona to challenge the call. Tichenor signaled something to the Cleveland dugout, then the Guardians manager jogged on to the field, barked at Tichenor and was booted.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Helicopter pilot killed in crash after clipping wires near I-70; wires...
2
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in semi trailer in...
3
Clark State Performing Arts Center sets 30th anniversary season
4
New details emerge in deadly Springfield shooting, arrest
5
Cronin Ford may open dealership, service bays on Ohio 63 in Monroe
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top