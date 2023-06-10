X

Guardians minor league lefty Jaime Arias suspended 80 games for positive drug test

news
45 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias was suspended for 80 games on Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program.

The 21-year-old tested positive for GW1516, a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat, the commissioner's office said.

Arias is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in six starts and six relief appearances for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League.

Nine players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
FIRST LOOK: Kings Island opens Adventure Port with new rides, food...
2
Steampunk fans to descend on 3-day event with circus theme
3
Solar boating world championships come to Springfield
4
Man shot to death in Springfield club identified
5
New Springfield fire chief takes oath: ‘A lot is on the plate’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top