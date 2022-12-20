BreakingNews
$160M in Dayton rehab projects land state historic preservation tax credits
Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney

18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions' new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City's pitching coach.

Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has been with Cleveland's organization since 2014. The 53-year-old Beltrán pitched 16 seasons in the majors, spending time with St. Louis, the New York Mets, Colorado and Montreal.

The Guardians also named Jason Esposito as run production coordinator and Hasani Torres as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Esposito was the hitting coach for Columbus the past two seasons. The Clippers led the International League in runs in 2022.

Torres has been with the Guardians organization since 2013, working in the Dominican Republic at the club's academy.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

