Guardians open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

Cleveland has a 52-49 record overall and a 25-19 record at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .253, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona has an 18-29 record in road games and a 45-56 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-45 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 17-for-48 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 8-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Owen Miller: day-to-day (forearm), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.