Guardians open 4-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Cleveland is 11-13 overall and 4-4 at home. The Guardians have gone 4-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 16-10 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 10-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.