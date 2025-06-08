Breaking: National Guard troops ordered to Los Angeles by Trump find quiet streets and few protests

Guardians option ALCS home run hitter Jhonkensy Noel to Triple-A Columbus

Jhonkensy Noel, who hit a game-tying homer in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel loses his helmet as he strikes out in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cleveland, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel loses his helmet as he strikes out in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cleveland, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jhonkensy Noel, who hit a game-tying homer in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Noel batted only .146 with two homers and nine RBIs in 46 games after making the opening day roster for the first time. The right-handed hitter found himself on the short side of a platoon in right field, limiting him to 103 at-bats.

“It hasn’t been the start to the season that he would have liked or that we would have liked,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “We know how good of a player that he is, so we told Jhonkensy to just go play, go relax and go back to being you.”

Nicknamed “Big Christmas,” the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning of what became a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees in 10 innings last Oct. 17.

Cleveland lost the ALCS in five games, but Noel’s shot to left field was one of the more memorable moments at Progressive Field since the ballpark opened in 1994.

“We still hold true to the belief that Jhonkensy — the best version of him — helps us win games,” Vogt said. “He plays an unbelievable right field, he’s a good baserunner and he has the power to hit it out of the yard. It just hasn’t been there yet this year.”

Johnathan Rodriguez was recalled from Columbus and started in right field in the Guardians’ three-game series finale against the Houston Astros.

Cleveland also announced that outfielder Will Brennan and right-hander Andrew Walters will both undergo surgery Monday.

Brennan has been sidelined with left elbow inflammation since May 22, while Walters experienced a right lat strain May 30 while pitching against Angels star Mike Trout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel, left, makes the final out as Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz, left, reaches for the ball at the end of the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday June 7, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
‘Unsung heroes’: Military members honored during Gold Star Family...
2
New public art display featuring classic designs added to City Hall...
3
Middletown Works blast furnace upgrades scrapped as $500M federal grant...
4
20-year-old Hamilton murder case set to go to trial
5
New Gold Star on Hamilton’s west side is open and has an expanded menu