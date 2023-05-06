Guardians option struggling OF Oscar Gonzalez to minors

The team made the move with Gonzalez on Saturday before facing the Minnesota Twins. Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled to take Gonzalez's roster spot.

The 25-year-old Gonzalez has struggled at the plate, batting just .192 with one homer and five RBIs in 25 games. He's been platooning in right field with Will Brennan, and the Guardians are hoping to get him more-at-bats.