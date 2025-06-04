Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months

Guardians pitcher Ben Lively had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday morning
Cleveland Guardians' Ben Lively pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cleveland, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians pitcher Ben Lively had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday morning.

Dr. Keith Meister did a right elbow ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction with a flexor tendon repair on the 33-year-old Lively in Dallas.

Lively will have a postoperative recheck Thursday before reporting to the Guardians' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, to begin his rehabilitation. He is expected to miss 12-18 months.

Lively exited the May 12 game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to a strained right flexor tendon after going three scoreless innings. He felt some discomfort after a start at Washington on May 6, but didn't experience it again until he threw a couple of warm up pitches in the game against the Brewers.

Lively was 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in nine starts this season. He allowed only one run in 14 innings in three May starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

