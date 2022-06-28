Guardians place catcher Hedges on IL with concussion

Francona said his familiarity with the team's pitching staff made him an obvious choice.

“Most likely this is short term,” Francona said. “We’ve all seen things change. So we felt like getting somebody our pitchers know hopefully will be kind of seamless. Sandy was here in spring training. He was here the year with COVID 2.0. There’s a lot of familiarity there.”

The well-traveled León started Game 1 of the doubleheader.

The Guardians also recalled reliever Anthony Castro and rookie left-hander Konnor Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus. Pilkington is starting the second game of the doubleheader.

Right-hander Ian Gibaut was designated for assignment.

