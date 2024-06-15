Guardians place slugger José Ramírez on paternity list and recall Johnathan Rodríguez

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put slugger José Ramírez on paternity leave Saturday, one day before Father's Day, and recalled outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez from Triple-A Columbus.

A five-time All-Star, Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-high 18 home runs. His 62 RBIs rank second in the majors behind the Aaron Judge (63) of the New York Yankees.