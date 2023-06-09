X

Guardians play the Astros after Ramirez's 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros after José Ramírez hit three home runs on Thursday in a 10-3 win over the Red Sox

Houston Astros (36-27, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (29-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 2.84 ERA, .99 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -124, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros after Jose Ramirez hit three home runs on Thursday in a 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

Cleveland is 29-33 overall and 14-16 in home games. The Guardians have a 13-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 36-27 overall and 18-13 in road games. The Astros have gone 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez has nine home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .267 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 16-for-34 with six doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 12-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

