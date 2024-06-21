Guardians play the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Toronto Blue Jays (35-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (46-26, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (2-6, 5.80 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland is 23-9 at home and 46-26 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Toronto has a 17-20 record on the road and a 35-39 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 14-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .278 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 5-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Air quality alert in effect in Butler, Warren counties
2
EnterTRAINment Junction owner plans to close in January
3
Electric flight technology advances on display on Springfield, Dayton
4
Fatal crash in Monroe is fourth in 3 days for Butler County
5
Former boxing champs want to bring event to Hamilton to help youth
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top