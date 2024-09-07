Guardians play the Dodgers leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -166, Guardians +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians meet the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has an 84-57 record overall and a 45-25 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 65-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 38-35 record on the road and an 81-60 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 62 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs while hitting .273 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (ankle), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.