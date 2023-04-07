X

Guardians play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday

Seattle Mariners (2-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-2)

Cleveland; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0); Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -123, Mariners +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

