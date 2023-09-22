Guardians play the Orioles on home winning streak

The Cleveland Guardians, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Baltimore Orioles (95-58, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-81, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 73-81 overall and 40-36 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Baltimore is 95-58 overall and 50-28 on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .478. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 29 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-44 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Lawyer for minivan driver in fatal school bus crash wants case moved...
2
Child pulled from Springfield swimming pool has died
3
Sheriff says he will arrest Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy if...
4
NEW DETAILS: 7 Clark County mobile homes damaged by fire aided by wind...
5
Kraft Heinz recalls cheese slices for choking hazard
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top