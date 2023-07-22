X

Guardians play the Phillies after Ramirez's 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Philadelphia Phillies after José Ramírez's four-hit game on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies (52-45, second in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (48-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -122, Guardians +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Ramirez had four hits on Friday in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Cleveland is 48-49 overall and 25-22 at home. The Guardians are 12-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 52-45 record overall and a 26-26 record on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with a .315 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 76 RBI. Ramirez is 14-for-42 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-41 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New Carlisle city manager resigning, taking Carlisle job
2
Hot air balloons focus of Ohio Challenge festival today and Saturday
3
Issue 1 early voter turnout steady in Clark County, brisk in Champaign...
4
Major development could turn Middletown region into ‘destination’ in SW...
5
Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport on the Levee for two weekends
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top